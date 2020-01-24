Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €1.00 by Independent Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) received a €1.00 ($1.16) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HDD. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.27 ($1.48).

ETR:HDD opened at €0.94 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $259.93 million and a PE ratio of 27.60. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of €2.13 ($2.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €1.14.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

