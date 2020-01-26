Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSII. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $598.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

