Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.
HEINY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. 38,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Heineken has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
