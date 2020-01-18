Helical (LON:HLCL) Given New GBX 475 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HLCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Shares of LON HLCL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 474 ($6.24). 167,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,504. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 310.50 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 453.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Helical’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Helical news, insider Tim Murphy bought 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

