Helical (LON:HLCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $499.50

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 499.50 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 499.50 ($6.57), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.25).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 401.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy bought 327 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?