Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,406.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,421 shares of company stock worth $1,295,728. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $362,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,852,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $318,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,973. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

