Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 380,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 574,773 shares.The stock last traded at $1.04 and had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179,336 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

