Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.26. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 293,688 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

