Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Trading Up 9.5%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 378,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 395,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 179,336 shares in the last quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

