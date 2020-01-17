Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (TSE:HSM) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, 33,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 25,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (TSE:HSM)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

