Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.17 Million

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to report sales of $170.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.82 million and the lowest is $165.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $751.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.90 million to $758.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $828.68 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $832.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,947,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 59,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,829,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 1,101,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

