Helix TCS (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.63, 114,060 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 83,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

About Helix TCS (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

