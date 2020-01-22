HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €46.26 ($53.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.84 and a 200-day moving average of €44.24.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

