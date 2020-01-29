HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €43.98 ($51.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)