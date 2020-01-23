HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLE. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.81 ($52.11).

HLE stock traded down €1.42 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €44.52 ($51.77). The stock had a trading volume of 165,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.25.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

