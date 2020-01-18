Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.72 ($20.60).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €22.75 ($26.45) on Thursday. Hellofresh has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.99) and a 12 month high of €20.20 ($23.49). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?