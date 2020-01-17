Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.30

Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.30 ($23.60) and last traded at €20.30 ($23.60), with a volume of 326268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.90 ($23.14).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.72 ($20.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.09.

About Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

