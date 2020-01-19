Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Shares of Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $4.98. Helloworld Travel shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 85,099 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $609.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

