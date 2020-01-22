Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.95.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,767,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,172,000 after purchasing an additional 339,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 103,181 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

