Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $14.48. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 7,353 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $559.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

