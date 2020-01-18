Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,329,987 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hemispherx BioPharma stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Hemispherx BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

