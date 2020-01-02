Hemophilia Market To Reach USD 16.84 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

New York, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rising incidences of hemophilia, increasing awareness, technological advancements, strategic developments by key market players such as partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, favorable research and developments are the key factors propelling the hemophilia market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemophilia market was valued at USD 11.10 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.84 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4 percent. Hemophilia is a rare genetic disorder in which blood doesn‘t clot normally because it lacks sufficient blood-clotting proteins known as clotting factors. Among the types of disorders, type A is anticipated to be multiple times more predominant than type B. The global market for hemophilia drugs is growing significantly, owing to the increasing number of hemophilic patients globally.

Hemophilia medications are turning out to be one of the essential medicinal products to confine the loss of blood as there is no exact treatment accessible to treat this disorder. Strategies such as geographical expansion by the key market players and new product development are expected to have the most impact on the Hemophilia market. Rising prevalence of the disorder, a significant focus of key market players on the development of gene therapy mechanism, increasing awareness about the disorder, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors that support the market growth in the industry.

However, lack of availability of medicine and high cost of treatment are the factors that limit the market growth over the globe during 2019-2026.

