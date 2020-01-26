Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 50% Higher

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM)’s share price traded up 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 498,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 278,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

