Henderson Far East Income Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HFEL opened at GBX 367.44 ($4.83) on Friday. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388 ($5.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 362.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 365.55. The company has a market cap of $496.61 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

