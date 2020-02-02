HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.45

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

HLDCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

About HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

