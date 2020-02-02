HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR earned a news impact score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s score:

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.35 on Friday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing