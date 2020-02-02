HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.36

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 44909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

