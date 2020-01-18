Henri P. Richard Sells 2,500 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in NetApp by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

