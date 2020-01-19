Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,897.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,920.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Henry Schein by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

HSIC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 772,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,146. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

