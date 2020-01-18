Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,504.00

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,504 ($19.78) and last traded at GBX 1,482 ($19.49), with a volume of 363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,466 ($19.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,432.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,340.62.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

