Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.53

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 16393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 230,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,388,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

