Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

