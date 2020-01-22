Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

