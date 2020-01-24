Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.72. 2,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?