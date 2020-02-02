Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Trading Down 5.3%

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90, 65,555 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 919% from the average session volume of 6,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ross Dove acquired 110,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

