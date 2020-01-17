Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Herman Miller by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

