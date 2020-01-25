Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

HRTX opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,811,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

