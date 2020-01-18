Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives $49.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 554,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

