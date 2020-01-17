Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 26,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,202. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

