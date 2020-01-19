Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.55, 971,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,252,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve