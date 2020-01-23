Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 3,832 Shares

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $220,245.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $574,685.04.

On Monday, November 11th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00.

Hershey stock opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.71. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

