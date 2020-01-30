Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 2,905 Shares

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hershey stock opened at $151.15 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.25. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

