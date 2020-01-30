Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Hershey updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.13-6.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.13-6.24 EPS.

HSY traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.14. 1,374,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,779. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

