Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.13-6.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.146-8.306 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.Hershey also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.13-6.24 EPS.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.17. 1,341,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45. Hershey has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.88.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

