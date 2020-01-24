Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.79. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

