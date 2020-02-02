Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

Hershey stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

