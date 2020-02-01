Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $157.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,552. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

