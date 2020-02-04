Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.19.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.65. 800,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. Hershey has a one year low of $104.19 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?