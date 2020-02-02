Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE HTZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 1,770,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Hertz Global has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

