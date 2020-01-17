Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Short Interest Update

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 626,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hertz Global by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 211,703 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?